Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) Shares Bought by Arlington Partners LLC

Arlington Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 77.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 195 shares during the quarter. Arlington Partners LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $93,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Pendal Group Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 27,307 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,700,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Crown Castle International by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 5,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. Capital Square LLC boosted its stake in Crown Castle International by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 14,018 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,641,000 after buying an additional 2,862 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Crown Castle International by 728.9% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after buying an additional 4,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Crown Castle International by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 885,767 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $185,125,000 after buying an additional 34,977 shares in the last quarter. 91.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CCI traded down $1.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $175.14. 26,017 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,095,555. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 12-month low of $152.22 and a 12-month high of $209.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $178.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $183.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49. The company has a market cap of $75.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.55.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 13.46% and a net margin of 18.28%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.33 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 220.23%.

CCI has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut Crown Castle International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $226.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Bank of America raised their target price on Crown Castle International from $200.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Crown Castle International from $208.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Crown Castle International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Crown Castle International from $209.00 to $204.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $201.00.

In other Crown Castle International news, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $162.30 per share, with a total value of $324,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

