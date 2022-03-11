Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) Insider Mark W. Sawicki Sells 1,410 Shares

Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Rating) insider Mark W. Sawicki sold 1,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total transaction of $43,780.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

CYRX stock traded down $2.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $28.97. 654,422 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 613,232. The company has a current ratio of 16.26, a quick ratio of 15.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.16. Cryoport, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.46 and a 1 year high of $86.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.89 and a beta of 1.12.

Get Cryoport alerts:

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The consumer goods maker reported ($5.46) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($5.31). Cryoport had a negative return on equity of 12.00% and a negative net margin of 123.77%. The firm had revenue of $56.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.61 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.28) earnings per share. Cryoport’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cryoport, Inc. will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cryoport from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Cryoport from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet lowered shares of Cryoport from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Cryoport from $93.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Cryoport from $94.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.25.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CYRX. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cryoport by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 237,030 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $14,957,000 after acquiring an additional 41,447 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Cryoport by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 948,272 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $59,836,000 after acquiring an additional 52,858 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cryoport by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 305,650 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $19,287,000 after acquiring an additional 6,260 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Cryoport by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 321,903 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $20,311,000 after acquiring an additional 54,375 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Cryoport by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 116,669 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $7,360,000 after acquiring an additional 4,188 shares during the period.

Cryoport Company Profile (Get Rating)

CryoPort, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions to the life science industry. It also provides logistics solutions for biologic materials such as immunotherapies, stem cells, CAR-T cells, and reproductive cells for clients worldwide, including points-of-care, clinical research organizations central laboratories, biopharmaceuticals, contract manufacturing, health centers, and university researchers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cryoport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cryoport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.