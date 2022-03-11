Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Buys Shares of 8,894 United States Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USO)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in United States Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USO – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $467,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of United States Oil Fund by 44.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,123,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,052,000 after acquiring an additional 344,459 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of United States Oil Fund by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 616,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,382,000 after acquiring an additional 151,776 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of United States Oil Fund by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 252,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,246,000 after acquiring an additional 37,529 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of United States Oil Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $10,738,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its position in shares of United States Oil Fund by 346.4% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 149,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,222,000 after acquiring an additional 115,803 shares in the last quarter.

USO stock opened at $74.06 on Friday. United States Oil Fund LP has a 12-month low of $39.27 and a 12-month high of $87.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.81.

United States Oil Fund, LP (USO) is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares) traded on the NYSE Arca, Inc (the NYSE Arca). The investment objective of USO is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value (NAV) to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of light, sweet crude oil delivered to Cushing, Oklahoma, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contract for light, sweet crude oil traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange, that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within over two weeks of expiration, in which case it will be measured by the futures contract that is the next month contract to expire, less USO’s expenses.

