Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC trimmed its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF – Get Rating) by 83.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,188 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 62,222 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch were worth $459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ANF. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch in the third quarter worth about $14,247,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 55.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 942,458 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $43,758,000 after buying an additional 335,539 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 74.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 706,516 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $26,587,000 after buying an additional 301,880 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch in the third quarter worth about $9,386,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch in the third quarter worth about $5,645,000. 93.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ANF opened at $28.93 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.51. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has a 52 week low of $26.47 and a 52 week high of $48.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 1.60.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.13). Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 29.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.50 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Abercrombie & Fitch announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, November 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to buy up to 22.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ANF shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. UBS Group cut shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $54.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Abercrombie & Fitch presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.40.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co engages in the retail of apparel, personal care products, and accessories. It offers apparel products, including knit tops, woven shirts, graphic t-shirts, fleece, sweaters, jeans, woven pants, shorts, outerwear, dresses, intimates and swimwear, and personal care products and accessories for men, women, and kids under the Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Hollister and Gilly Hicks brands.

