Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Makes New $456,000 Investment in Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 98,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $456,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Franklin Street Properties at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Street Properties by 420.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 5,708 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Street Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Street Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at $73,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Street Properties by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 2,310 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Street Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at $82,000. 81.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Brian N. Hansen bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.68 per share, for a total transaction of $284,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 4.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSEAMERICAN:FSP opened at $5.77 on Friday. Franklin Street Properties Corp. has a 1-year low of $4.41 and a 1-year high of $6.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $600.07 million, a P/E ratio of 12.02 and a beta of 0.87.

Franklin Street Properties (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.05). Franklin Street Properties had a net margin of 22.85% and a return on equity of 6.78%. Analysts forecast that Franklin Street Properties Corp. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 28th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.24%. Franklin Street Properties’s payout ratio is currently 75.00%.

FSP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Franklin Street Properties from $7.00 to $6.50 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Franklin Street Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

Franklin Street Properties Corp. is an investment company, which specializes and focuses on the asset class of real estate. It operates through the Real Estate Operations segment, which is involved in real estate rental operations, leasing, secured financing of real estate and services provided for asset management, property management, property acquisitions, dispositions and development.

