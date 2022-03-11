Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 38,754 Shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN – Get Rating) by 56.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 38,754 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities were worth $431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 93.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,285 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 3,092 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the period. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities during the 3rd quarter worth $84,000. Institutional investors own 43.80% of the company’s stock.

AQN stock opened at $15.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.18 billion, a PE ratio of 37.78, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.39. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. has a twelve month low of $13.39 and a twelve month high of $16.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.50.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 11.59%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.1706 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s payout ratio is 170.00%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $18.50 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Raymond James set a $20.00 price objective on Algonquin Power & Utilities and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. CSFB set a $16.00 price objective on Algonquin Power & Utilities and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Algonquin Power & Utilities presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.63.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. operates as a diversified utility company. The firm engages in the ownership and operation of a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution and transmission utility assets. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Services Group, and Renewable Energy Group.

