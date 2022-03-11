CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.34 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI – Get Rating) to announce ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for CuriosityStream’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.37) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.26). CuriosityStream posted earnings per share of ($0.97) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 64.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 24th.
On average, analysts expect that CuriosityStream will report full year earnings of ($0.93) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.04) to ($0.87). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.66) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.90) to ($0.50). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover CuriosityStream.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on CURI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CuriosityStream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Roth Capital dropped their target price on shares of CuriosityStream from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of CuriosityStream from $25.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.38.
Shares of NASDAQ:CURI opened at $3.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.28 and a 200-day moving average of $7.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.49 million, a PE ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 0.73. CuriosityStream has a 12 month low of $3.01 and a 12 month high of $17.94.
CuriosityStream Inc operates as a factual streaming service and media company. The company provides premium video programming services in various categories of factual entertainment, including science, history, society, nature, lifestyle, and technology through subscription video on-demand (SVoD) platforms, as well as through bundled content licenses for SVoD and linear offerings, partner bulk sales, brand partnerships, and content sales.
