Cyclopharm Limited (ASX:CYC) Insider David Heaney Acquires 10,000 Shares of Stock

Cyclopharm Limited (ASX:CYC – Get Rating) insider David Heaney bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$1.49 ($1.08) per share, for a total transaction of A$14,860.00 ($10,846.72).

The company has a quick ratio of 5.04, a current ratio of 5.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.47.

Cyclopharm Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cyclopharm Limited engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of medical equipment and radiopharmaceuticals in the Asia Pacific, Europe, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through Technegas and Molecular Imaging segments. It offers diagnostic equipment and consumables used by physicians in the detection of pulmonary embolism.

