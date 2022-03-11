Cyclopharm Limited (ASX:CYC) Insider David Heaney Acquires 10,000 Shares of Stock

Cyclopharm Limited (ASX:CYC – Get Rating) insider David Heaney bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$1.49 ($1.08) per share, for a total transaction of A$14,860.00 ($10,846.72).
The company has a quick ratio of 5.04, a current ratio of 5.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.47.
Cyclopharm Company Profile (Get Rating)
