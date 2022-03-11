Daikin Industries,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DKILY) Short Interest Update

Daikin Industries,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DKILY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 98.9% from the February 13th total of 9,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 437,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DKILY opened at $17.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $52.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.75 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.85. Daikin Industries,Ltd. has a one year low of $16.63 and a one year high of $27.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.96.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Daikin Industries,Ltd. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.00.

DAIKIN INDUSTRIES Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of air conditioning equipment. It operates through the following segments: Air Conditioning, Chemicals, and Others. The Air Conditioning segment deals with the manufacture, distribution, and installation of air conditioning and refrigeration equipment.

