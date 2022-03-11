Daily Journal Co. (NASDAQ:DJCO) Shares Bought by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Daily Journal Co. (NASDAQ:DJCO – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,275 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.74% of Daily Journal worth $3,292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Daily Journal by 127.1% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 134 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Daily Journal by 298.8% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 10,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,297,000 after acquiring an additional 7,715 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Daily Journal during the third quarter worth approximately $238,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Daily Journal by 3.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,761,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Daily Journal by 5.5% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,161,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of DJCO opened at $305.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 9.49, a quick ratio of 9.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $422.02 million, a PE ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $333.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $339.87. Daily Journal Co. has a 12-month low of $298.00 and a 12-month high of $415.66.

Daily Journal (NASDAQ:DJCO – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, December 17th. The company reported ($10.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11.44 million for the quarter. Daily Journal had a negative return on equity of 5.44% and a net margin of 119.82%.

About Daily Journal

Daily Journal Corp. engages in the publication of newspapers and websites covering California and Arizona. It operates through the Traditional Business and Journal Technologies segments. The Traditional Business segment publishes newspapers of general circulation. The Journal Technologies segment provides case management software and related services to courts and other justice agencies.

