Daiwa Capital Markets Downgrades Fukuoka Financial Group (OTC:FKKFF) to Neutral

Fukuoka Financial Group (OTC:FKKFF – Get Rating) was downgraded by Daiwa Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

FKKFF stock opened at $12.55 on Wednesday. Fukuoka Financial Group has a 1 year low of $3.06 and a 1 year high of $12.55.

Get Fukuoka Financial Group alerts:

About Fukuoka Financial Group (Get Rating)

Fukuoka Financial Group, Inc is a holding company, which provides banking and financial services. It operates through the Banking and Others divisions. The Banking division offers deposits, loans, and domestic and foreign exchange services. The Others division provides guarantees, business revitalization support, receivable management, and collection services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fukuoka Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fukuoka Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.