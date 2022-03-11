Daiwa Capital Markets Downgrades Fukuoka Financial Group (OTC:FKKFF) to Neutral

Fukuoka Financial Group (OTC:FKKFF – Get Rating) was downgraded by Daiwa Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
FKKFF stock opened at $12.55 on Wednesday. Fukuoka Financial Group has a 1 year low of $3.06 and a 1 year high of $12.55.
About Fukuoka Financial Group (Get Rating)
