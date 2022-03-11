Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) Insider Acquires $138,635.00 in Stock

Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN – Get Rating) insider Byron S. Foster purchased 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.31 per share, for a total transaction of $138,635.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

DAN opened at $16.85 on Friday. Dana Incorporated has a 12-month low of $14.59 and a 12-month high of $28.44. The company has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 2.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Get Dana alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. Dana’s payout ratio is 29.63%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dana by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,348,838 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $76,420,000 after acquiring an additional 270,195 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in shares of Dana by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 3,295,852 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $75,211,000 after buying an additional 62,244 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in Dana by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 2,561,654 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $58,457,000 after purchasing an additional 107,540 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Dana by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,046,352 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $23,271,000 after purchasing an additional 9,100 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in Dana by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 872,522 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $19,911,000 after purchasing an additional 2,253 shares during the period. 92.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Dana from $28.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dana from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com lowered Dana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Dana from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Dana from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.43.

Dana Company Profile (Get Rating)

Dana, Inc engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of technology drive and motion products, sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and fluid-power products. It operates through the following segments: Light Vehicle, Commercial Vehicle, Off-Highway, and Power Technologies. The Light Vehicle segment includes drivetrain systems and components for passenger cars, crossovers, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.