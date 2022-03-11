Danone (EPA:BN) PT Set at €76.00 by Barclays

Barclays set a €76.00 ($82.61) price objective on Danone (EPA:BN – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €75.00 ($81.52) target price on Danone in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a €51.00 ($55.43) price target on Danone in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €51.50 ($55.98) price target on Danone in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group set a €58.00 ($63.04) price target on Danone in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €64.00 ($69.57) price target on Danone in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €59.38 ($64.54).

Get Danone alerts:

Danone stock opened at €50.48 ($54.87) on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €55.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €56.61. Danone has a 12 month low of €61.87 ($67.25) and a 12 month high of €72.13 ($78.40).

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, drinks, and beverages; plant-based products; and ice creams, desserts, and nutritional powdered protein products under the Actimel, Activia, Alpro, Aptamil, Danette, Danio, Danonino, evian, Nutricia, Nutrilon, Volvic, as well as under the licensed brands, including International Delight, Dunkin' Donuts, and Bailey's.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Danone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.