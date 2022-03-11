DAOstack Trading 6.1% Lower Over Last Week (GEN)

DAOstack (CURRENCY:GEN) traded up 11.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 11th. One DAOstack coin can now be bought for $0.0297 or 0.00000075 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, DAOstack has traded 6.1% lower against the US dollar. DAOstack has a total market capitalization of $1.46 million and $157,466.00 worth of DAOstack was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $39,094.39 or 0.99842564 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.63 or 0.00070563 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001211 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.76 or 0.00022371 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002600 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001906 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002585 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.94 or 0.00017724 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

DAOstack Profile

GEN is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. DAOstack’s total supply is 60,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 49,029,095 coins. DAOstack’s official Twitter account is @daostack and its Facebook page is accessible here . DAOstack’s official website is daostack.io . The Reddit community for DAOstack is /r/daostack and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “DAOstack is an operating system for Decentralized Autonomous Organizations (DAOs). DAOstack provides customizable tools for collective resource management, decision making, budgeting and incentivisation, which make the development of decentralized apps easier and more intuitive. GEN is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network. It's the native token of the DAOstack platform and it's required for all basic operations across the DAOstack ecosystem – such as promoting proposals. GEN will be distributed to contributors of value through the DAOstack framework itself, incentivizing development, promotion and adoption. “

DAOstack Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOstack directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAOstack should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DAOstack using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

