DAOventures (DVD) Market Capitalization Achieves $277,089.32

DAOventures (CURRENCY:DVD) traded down 10.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 11th. One DAOventures coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0301 or 0.00000078 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, DAOventures has traded 14.8% lower against the US dollar. DAOventures has a market capitalization of $277,089.32 and $3,161.00 worth of DAOventures was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Anchor Protocol (ANC) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00008765 BTC.

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0743 or 0.00000192 BTC.

MAPS (MAPS) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002127 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00010536 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00008036 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002757 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Razor Network (RAZOR) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

DAOventures Coin Profile

DAOventures is a Proof of Stake coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. DAOventures’ total supply is 15,070,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,200,046 coins. DAOventures’ official Twitter account is @VenturesDao . The Reddit community for DAOventures is https://reddit.com/r/DAOVentures

According to CryptoCompare, “DAOventures is a DeFi robo-advisor and automated money manager platform. It is their mission to make DeFi simpler, accessible & inclusive.The DAOventures native DVG token has several utilities. Working as an incentive mechanism to attract and stake liquidity, the DVG token invites market participation from the DAOventures community ensuring network effect, long term demand and community involvement.DVG holders can benefit from a range of staking incentives that will reward them for their efforts, including pool-specific rewards, reduced transaction fees and community related proposals for improvements.A cross-chain integration, DAOventures will be powered initially by Ethereum and Polkadot with plans to integrate with other blockchain networks in the future.”

Buying and Selling DAOventures

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOventures directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAOventures should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DAOventures using one of the exchanges listed above.

