Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.13 Per Share

Brokerages expect Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) to announce $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have made estimates for Darden Restaurants’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.80 and the highest is $2.29. Darden Restaurants reported earnings per share of $0.98 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 117.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Darden Restaurants will report full-year earnings of $7.54 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.19 to $7.89. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $8.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.00 to $9.00. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Darden Restaurants.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 17th. The restaurant operator reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 30.83% and a net margin of 10.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.74 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on DRI shares. Wedbush dropped their price target on Darden Restaurants from $162.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Darden Restaurants from $172.50 to $156.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Stephens lowered their target price on Darden Restaurants from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. MKM Partners lowered their target price on Darden Restaurants from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Darden Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.78.

Shares of DRI stock traded down $1.37 on Friday, reaching $129.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,060,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,268,916. The stock has a market cap of $16.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.43. Darden Restaurants has a 1 year low of $116.04 and a 1 year high of $164.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $145.82.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th were issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 7th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.95%.

In other Darden Restaurants news, Director M Shan Atkins sold 3,123 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.11, for a total transaction of $471,916.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 76,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.38, for a total value of $11,691,355.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DRI. James Reed Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. FourThought Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 90.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

