Darren Stewart Sells 18,087 Shares of Healthia Limited (ASX:HLA) Stock

Healthia Limited (ASX:HLA – Get Rating) insider Darren Stewart sold 18,087 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$1.93 ($1.41), for a total value of A$34,907.91 ($25,480.23).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.10, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.57.

About Healthia

Healthia Limited provides health services in Australia. The company operates 72 podiatry clinics under the My FootDr brand; 23 physiotherapy clinics under the Allsports Physiotherapy brand; and 7 hand therapy clinics under the Extend Rehabilitation brand, as well as manufactures and sells 3D printed orthotic devices for podiatry clinics.

