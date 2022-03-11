Darren Stewart Sells 18,087 Shares of Healthia Limited (ASX:HLA) Stock

Healthia Limited (ASX:HLA – Get Rating) insider Darren Stewart sold 18,087 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$1.93 ($1.41), for a total value of A$34,907.91 ($25,480.23).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.10, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.57.
About Healthia (Get Rating)
See Also
- The Tide May Be Turning For Stitch Fix, Inc
- 3 Best Lumber Stocks for the Home Improvement and Home Building Boom
- MarketBeat Podcast: 2 Stocks to Buy, 1 Stock to Sell
- Cricut Fails To Impress The Market And Shares Go On Sale
- The Institutions Nibble On High-Yield Weyco Group
Receive News & Ratings for Healthia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.