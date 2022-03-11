DATA Communications Management Corp. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.04 Per Share, Clarus Securities Forecasts (TSE:DCM)

DATA Communications Management Corp. (TSE:DCM – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Clarus Securities issued their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for DATA Communications Management in a report released on Tuesday, March 8th. Clarus Securities analyst N. Atkinson anticipates that the company will earn $0.04 per share for the year. Clarus Securities has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Clarus Securities also issued estimates for DATA Communications Management’s FY2022 earnings at $0.09 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.17 EPS.

Get DATA Communications Management alerts:

Shares of TSE DCM opened at C$1.38 on Thursday. DATA Communications Management has a 12-month low of C$0.56 and a 12-month high of C$1.51. The stock has a market cap of C$60.81 million and a PE ratio of 12.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 554.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$1.28 and a 200 day moving average of C$1.15.

DATA Communications Management Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides business communication solutions in North America. It provides a range of communication solutions, including multi media campaign management, location-specific marketing, 1:1 marketing, custom loyalty programs execution, and brand management, as well as commercial printing services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for DATA Communications Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DATA Communications Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.