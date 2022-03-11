DATA Communications Management’s (DCM) Buy Rating Reiterated at Clarus Securities

Clarus Securities reiterated their buy rating on shares of DATA Communications Management (TSE:DCM – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Clarus Securities also issued estimates for DATA Communications Management’s FY2021 earnings at $0.04 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.09 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.17 EPS.

DCM opened at C$1.38 on Tuesday. DATA Communications Management has a 12-month low of C$0.56 and a 12-month high of C$1.51. The stock has a market cap of C$60.81 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$1.28 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 554.84.

DATA Communications Management Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides business communication solutions in North America. It provides a range of communication solutions, including multi media campaign management, location-specific marketing, 1:1 marketing, custom loyalty programs execution, and brand management, as well as commercial printing services.

