Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF (NASDAQ:DUSA) Holdings Increased by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF (NASDAQ:DUSA – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,725 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after purchasing an additional 979 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. owned 0.48% of Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF worth $1,837,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF by 76.5% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 26,820 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $917,000 after purchasing an additional 11,621 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 82,789 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $2,805,000 after purchasing an additional 1,932 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF by 50.8% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 228,613 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $7,745,000 after purchasing an additional 76,980 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,819 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 19,907 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter.

Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF stock opened at $31.26 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.53. Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.19 and a fifty-two week high of $37.88.

DUSA Pharmaceuticals, Inc (DUSA) is a vertically integrated dermatology company. The Company is developing and marketing Levulan photodynamic therapy (Levulan PDT). The Company’s marketed products include Levulan Kerastick 20% topical solution with PDT and the BLU-U brand light source. Levulan Kerastick and BLU-U are used for the treatment of non-hyperkeratotic actinic keratoses (AKs), of the face or scalp.

