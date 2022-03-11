Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.33) Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush cut their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 8th. Wedbush analyst R. Driscoll now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.33) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.32). Wedbush also issued estimates for Day One Biopharmaceuticals’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.46) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.61) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.95) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.19 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Day One Biopharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.25.

DAWN opened at $12.36 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.29. Day One Biopharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $11.38 and a 1 year high of $28.70.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.01).

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 44.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 752,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,672,000 after purchasing an additional 230,846 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $414,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $429,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 110,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,854,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $226,000. Institutional investors own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Ai Day1 Llc bought 43,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.26 per share, with a total value of $619,297.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Samuel C. Blackman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.10, for a total value of $171,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genetically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is DAY101, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/progressive low-grade glioma.

