DEEPSPACE (DPS) Price Hits $0.24 on Exchanges

DEEPSPACE (CURRENCY:DPS) traded down 2.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 11th. One DEEPSPACE coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.24 or 0.00000606 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, DEEPSPACE has traded up 48.5% against the US dollar. DEEPSPACE has a total market capitalization of $12.45 million and approximately $518,137.00 worth of DEEPSPACE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get DEEPSPACE alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002578 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002095 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.80 or 0.00045870 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000156 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,547.62 or 0.06565745 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38,844.30 or 1.00109998 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.07 or 0.00041406 BTC.

DEEPSPACE Profile

DEEPSPACE’s total supply is 89,598,881 coins and its circulating supply is 52,893,498 coins. The Reddit community for DEEPSPACE is https://reddit.com/r/DeepSpaceGame . DEEPSPACE’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling DEEPSPACE

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEEPSPACE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DEEPSPACE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DEEPSPACE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DEEPSPACE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DEEPSPACE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.