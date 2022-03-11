Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Expected to Post Earnings of $6.80 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) will report $6.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Deere & Company’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $6.20 and the highest is $7.70. Deere & Company posted earnings of $5.68 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Friday, May 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Deere & Company will report full-year earnings of $22.67 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $22.19 to $23.11. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $25.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $21.48 to $29.44. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Deere & Company.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.64. Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 33.65%. The company had revenue of $8.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.87 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

DE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $441.00 to $463.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $455.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $412.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $430.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $432.59.

Deere & Company stock traded up $10.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $388.80. The company had a trading volume of 67,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,245,969. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $320.50 and a 1 year high of $405.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The company has a market capitalization of $119.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $372.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $359.81.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 23.28%.

In related news, insider Rajesh Kalathur sold 32,391 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $12,956,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of Deere & Company by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 55,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,455,000 after buying an additional 6,303 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Deere & Company by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,479,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $874,668,000 after buying an additional 133,091 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of Deere & Company by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 3,499 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 2nd quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Deere & Company by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after buying an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. 65.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

