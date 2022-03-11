DeFi Yield Protocol Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.97 Million (DYP)

DeFi Yield Protocol (CURRENCY:DYP) traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 11th. One DeFi Yield Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000385 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DeFi Yield Protocol has a total market cap of $2.97 million and approximately $405,945.00 worth of DeFi Yield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, DeFi Yield Protocol has traded 14.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002550 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002146 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.36 or 0.00046817 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000154 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,579.40 or 0.06575712 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,126.42 or 0.99745510 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.53 or 0.00042137 BTC.

DeFi Yield Protocol Profile

DeFi Yield Protocol was first traded on October 4th, 2020. DeFi Yield Protocol’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,667,557 coins. The official message board for DeFi Yield Protocol is dypfinance.medium.com . DeFi Yield Protocol’s official Twitter account is @dypfinance . DeFi Yield Protocol’s official website is dyp.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “The DeFi Yield Protocol is developing a platform that allows anyone to provide liquidity and to be rewarded with Ethereum. At the same time, the platform maintains both token price stability as well as secure and simplified DeFi for end users by integrating a DYP anti-manipulation feature. “

DeFi Yield Protocol Coin Trading

