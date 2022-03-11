Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) Given a €70.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a €70.00 ($76.09) price target on Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on DHER. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €107.00 ($116.30) target price on Delivery Hero in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Barclays set a €153.00 ($166.30) target price on Delivery Hero in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €160.00 ($173.91) price objective on Delivery Hero in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €80.00 ($86.96) price objective on Delivery Hero in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €90.00 ($97.83) price objective on Delivery Hero in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €127.19 ($138.25).

Delivery Hero stock opened at €41.08 ($44.65) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.43, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market cap of $10.31 billion and a P/E ratio of -5.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is €64.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is €96.32. Delivery Hero has a 52 week low of €38.75 ($42.12) and a 52 week high of €141.95 ($154.29).

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates approximately in 50 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. Delivery Hero SE has a strategic partnership agreement with Woowa Brothers Corp. to expand its Asian operations. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

