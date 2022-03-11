Dentgroup LLC Acquires New Shares in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Dentgroup LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $525,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 217.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 70.0% in the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 436.4% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF stock traded down $2.61 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $256.59. The stock had a trading volume of 1,138,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,837,633. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 12 month low of $247.37 and a 12 month high of $292.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $265.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $272.10.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

