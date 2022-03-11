Dentgroup LLC Acquires Shares of 5,309 Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Dentgroup LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 5,309 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $362,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 670 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 193.7% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 881 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 581 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VGK traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $58.07. The stock had a trading volume of 9,182,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,946,430. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $64.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.88. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.11 and a fifty-two week high of $70.70.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

