Dentgroup LLC Buys Shares of 10,725 Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Dentgroup LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,022,000. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF accounts for 2.8% of Dentgroup LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VBK. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,672,000. Tenret Co LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Tenret Co LLC now owns 13,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,698,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Abacus Planning Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 48.1% in the 4th quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 1,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 8,863.6% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 986 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the period. Finally, Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $523,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBK traded down $5.47 during trading on Friday, hitting $230.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 237,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 375,768. The company has a 50-day moving average of $246.83 and a 200-day moving average of $273.54. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $222.50 and a 12 month high of $306.78.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

