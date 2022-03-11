Dentgroup LLC Invests $282,000 in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Dentgroup LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 10,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 46.5% in the fourth quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 14,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 4,659 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 102.4% during the fourth quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 25,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after acquiring an additional 13,143 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 526,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,038,000 after purchasing an additional 35,700 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 13,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 2,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stewardship Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC now owns 470,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,541,000 after acquiring an additional 8,199 shares during the period.

BATS:GOVT remained flat at $$25.40 during mid-day trading on Friday. 10,245,837 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.30.

