Dentgroup LLC Makes New Investment in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Dentgroup LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the third quarter valued at $40,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 83.5% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 767 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 83.7% during the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the third quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the third quarter valued at about $115,000.

NYSEARCA:EWJ traded down $0.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $58.54. The company had a trading volume of 5,750,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,721,119. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.93 and a fifty-two week high of $74.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $64.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.42.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

