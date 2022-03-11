Dentgroup LLC Purchases New Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Dentgroup LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $518,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 8,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 55,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,805,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 8,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 13,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 16,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter.

BATS EFV traded down $0.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $47.16. 16,882,746 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.27. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 12-month low of $49.15 and a 12-month high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

