Dentgroup LLC Takes Position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Dentgroup LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 8,611 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $986,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IJR. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 20.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,528,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,459,862,000 after acquiring an additional 3,779,269 shares during the last quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $243,580,000. MEMBERS Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 104.1% in the third quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 3,131,902 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $347,860,000 after purchasing an additional 1,597,294 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 6.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,751,339 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,501,508,000 after purchasing an additional 774,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 11.9% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,989,456 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $763,179,000 after purchasing an additional 744,754 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF stock traded down $1.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $105.16. The company had a trading volume of 4,094,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,515,206. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.04. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1-year low of $100.58 and a 1-year high of $121.45.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

