DeRace (DERC) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $1.12 Million

DeRace (CURRENCY:DERC) traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 11th. DeRace has a total market cap of $65.71 million and $1.12 million worth of DeRace was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, DeRace has traded down 9.9% against the U.S. dollar. One DeRace coin can now be purchased for $1.41 or 0.00003616 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002575 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002051 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.87 or 0.00045983 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000156 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,565.21 or 0.06602550 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,798.68 or 0.99863228 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.31 or 0.00041978 BTC.

DeRace Profile

DeRace's total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 46,770,000 coins.

DeRace Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeRace directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeRace should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DeRace using one of the exchanges listed above.

