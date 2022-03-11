Detalus Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Detalus Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,346 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 307 shares during the quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 34.0% during the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 717 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 135.3% in the 3rd quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,026 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter worth about $66,000. Institutional investors own 51.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on XOM. MKM Partners increased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $73.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Argus upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $62.00 price target on Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.06.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $84.99. 2,455,132 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,698,688. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $76.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.84. The stock has a market cap of $359.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.84, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.16. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $52.10 and a 12 month high of $91.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $84.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.58 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 65.31%.

Exxon Mobil declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 1st that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the oil and gas company to buy up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 1,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.05, for a total value of $120,075,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Stephen A. Littleton sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.29, for a total value of $812,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,517,300 shares of company stock worth $121,339,113 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

