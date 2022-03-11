Detalus Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA Small Cap ETF (BATS:PBSM)

Detalus Advisors LLC grew its stake in Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA Small Cap ETF (BATS:PBSM – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 199,622 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,173 shares during the period. Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA Small Cap ETF comprises approximately 3.8% of Detalus Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Detalus Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA Small Cap ETF were worth $7,836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PBSM. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA Small Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $217,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA Small Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at about $238,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA Small Cap ETF by 178.5% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 5,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA Small Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at about $3,046,000.

Get Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA Small Cap ETF alerts:

BATS PBSM traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $35.80. 7,717 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.62. Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA Small Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $24.57 and a 12 month high of $27.64.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA Small Cap ETF (BATS:PBSM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.