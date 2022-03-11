Detalus Advisors LLC Has $251,000 Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Detalus Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,040 shares of the company’s stock after selling 105 shares during the period. Detalus Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,525,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,568,160,000 after buying an additional 904,165 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,565,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,124,082,000 after purchasing an additional 161,860 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,525,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,115,227,000 after buying an additional 98,986 shares during the last quarter. WealthNavi Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 7,663,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,850,204,000 after acquiring an additional 365,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Homrich & Berg lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 5,963,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,324,292,000 after acquiring an additional 319,191 shares during the period.

Shares of VTI traded down $2.97 on Friday, reaching $211.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 306,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,455,465. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $199.50 and a twelve month high of $244.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $225.64 and a 200-day moving average of $231.29.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

