Detalus Advisors LLC Has $398,000 Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Detalus Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,489 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Detalus Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SPYG. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 350.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 50,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after acquiring an additional 39,517 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,234,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 3,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $425,000. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.5% in the second quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 9,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after buying an additional 515 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SPYG traded down $1.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $60.03. 264,756 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,655,939. The business has a 50 day moving average of $65.42 and a 200 day moving average of $67.66. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $54.44 and a 1-year high of $73.64.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

