Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1) Given a €184.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts

Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1 – Get Rating) received a €184.00 ($200.00) price objective from research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target suggests a potential upside of 27.73% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on DB1. Barclays set a €165.00 ($179.35) price objective on shares of Deutsche Börse in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €164.00 ($178.26) price objective on shares of Deutsche Börse in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Warburg Research set a €154.00 ($167.39) price objective on shares of Deutsche Börse in a report on Monday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €156.00 ($169.57) price objective on shares of Deutsche Börse in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group set a €180.00 ($195.65) price objective on shares of Deutsche Börse in a report on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €166.30 ($180.76).

DB1 stock opened at €144.05 ($156.58) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €152.72 and a 200-day moving average price of €147.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.44 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.94. Deutsche Börse has a 12 month low of €132.65 ($144.18) and a 12 month high of €163.35 ($177.55). The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.89.

Deutsche BÃ¶rse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through seven segments: Eurex (Financial Derivatives), EEX (Commodities), 360T (Foreign Exchange), Xetra (Cash Equities), Clearstream (Post-Trading), IFS (Investment Fund Services), and Qontigo (index and analytics business).

