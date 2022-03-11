Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) Given a €67.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €67.00 ($72.83) price target on Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

DPW has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group set a €65.00 ($70.65) target price on shares of Deutsche Post in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley set a €75.00 ($81.52) target price on shares of Deutsche Post in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Berenberg Bank set a €67.00 ($72.83) target price on shares of Deutsche Post in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €59.00 ($64.13) target price on shares of Deutsche Post in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €75.05 ($81.58) price objective on shares of Deutsche Post in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €65.58 ($71.28).

Shares of DPW stock opened at €42.44 ($46.13) on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is €51.00 and its 200 day moving average is €54.13. Deutsche Post has a twelve month low of €30.52 ($33.17) and a twelve month high of €41.32 ($44.91).

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Post & Parcel Germany; Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; and eCommerce Solutions. The Post & Parcel Germany segment transports and delivers mail, letters, parcels, physical and hybrid letters, special products for merchandize, and registered mail to private and business customers.

