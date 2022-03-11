Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) PT Set at €77.00 by Barclays

Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW – Get Rating) has been assigned a €77.00 ($83.70) price objective by Barclays in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 81.43% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €67.00 ($72.83) price objective on shares of Deutsche Post in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Baader Bank set a €60.00 ($65.22) price objective on shares of Deutsche Post in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €65.00 ($70.65) price objective on shares of Deutsche Post in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group set a €65.00 ($70.65) price objective on shares of Deutsche Post in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €67.00 ($72.83) price objective on shares of Deutsche Post in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Deutsche Post presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €65.58 ($71.28).

Shares of DPW opened at €42.44 ($46.13) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €51.00 and a 200 day moving average price of €54.13. Deutsche Post has a 52-week low of €30.52 ($33.17) and a 52-week high of €41.32 ($44.91).

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Post & Parcel Germany; Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; and eCommerce Solutions. The Post & Parcel Germany segment transports and delivers mail, letters, parcels, physical and hybrid letters, special products for merchandize, and registered mail to private and business customers.

