Diageo plc (LON:DGE) Insider Javier Ferrán Purchases 237 Shares of Stock

Diageo plc (LON:DGE – Get Rating) insider Javier Ferrán purchased 237 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 3,490 ($45.73) per share, with a total value of £8,271.30 ($10,837.66).

Javier Ferrán also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 10th, Javier Ferrán acquired 219 shares of Diageo stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 3,776 ($49.48) per share, for a total transaction of £8,269.44 ($10,835.22).

On Thursday, January 27th, Javier Ferrán acquired 25,000 shares of Diageo stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 3,665 ($48.02) per share, for a total transaction of £916,250 ($1,200,537.21).

On Monday, January 10th, Javier Ferrán acquired 214 shares of Diageo stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 3,859 ($50.56) per share, for a total transaction of £8,258.26 ($10,820.57).

On Friday, December 10th, Javier Ferrán acquired 210 shares of Diageo stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 3,938 ($51.60) per share, for a total transaction of £8,269.80 ($10,835.69).

Diageo stock opened at GBX 3,375 ($44.22) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.58. Diageo plc has a 12 month low of GBX 2,954.50 ($38.71) and a 12 month high of GBX 4,110 ($53.85). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 3,715.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 3,707.20. The firm has a market cap of £78.14 billion and a PE ratio of 25.96.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 24th will be given a GBX 29.36 ($0.38) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a yield of 0.8%. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.56%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DGE shares. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 3,900 ($51.10) price objective on shares of Diageo in a report on Friday, January 21st. Kepler Capital Markets set a GBX 4,000 ($52.41) price objective on shares of Diageo in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 4,000 ($52.41) price objective on shares of Diageo in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 4,500 ($58.96) price target on shares of Diageo in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 3,100 ($40.62) price target on shares of Diageo in a report on Friday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 4,141.43 ($54.26).

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

Further Reading

