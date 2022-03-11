Diamond Price Down 0.1% This Week (DMD)

Diamond (CURRENCY:DMD) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 11th. One Diamond coin can now be bought for $1.72 or 0.00004385 BTC on major exchanges. Diamond has a market capitalization of $6.31 million and approximately $14,860.00 worth of Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Diamond has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001484 BTC.

KARMA (KARMA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000011 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000008 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

FairCoin (FAIR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000022 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.62 or 0.00047562 BTC.

Diamond Coin Profile

Diamond (CRYPTO:DMD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 13th, 2013. Diamond’s total supply is 3,670,062 coins. The Reddit community for Diamond is /r/dmd and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Diamond’s official Twitter account is @dmdcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Diamond’s official website is bit.diamonds

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorithm is ASIC resistant Grøstl. 4.38 million total coins. Block solving target time ~ 100 seconds. Low transaction fee at 0.001. Mean time per block under 60 seconds. Difficulty retargets at every block. Endless Hybrid Network Security. Transaction Message. Fast and secure transactions with 6 required confirmations. Provision for continuous promotion and development. Brand new code base with up to date security patches and significant performance improvements. “

