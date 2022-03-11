Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.25 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.25 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Diana Shipping’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.30 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.21. Diana Shipping posted earnings per share of ($0.03) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 933.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Diana Shipping will report full-year earnings of $1.49 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.47 to $1.52. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $1.53. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Diana Shipping.

Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The shipping company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29. Diana Shipping had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 26.79%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DSX. HC Wainwright began coverage on Diana Shipping in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.50 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised Diana Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. TheStreet raised Diana Shipping from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Diana Shipping from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Diana Shipping from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DSX. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Diana Shipping by 118.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,588,794 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $9,088,000 after buying an additional 860,453 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its holdings in Diana Shipping by 6,848.7% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 686,875 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,672,000 after buying an additional 676,990 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Diana Shipping by 179.9% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 796,616 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,557,000 after buying an additional 511,965 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in Diana Shipping by 97.0% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,020,071 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,835,000 after buying an additional 502,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hosking Partners LLP boosted its stake in Diana Shipping by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 5,218,653 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $20,301,000 after acquiring an additional 305,181 shares during the period. 21.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DSX traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.93. 763,138 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 739,570. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.61. The company has a market cap of $451.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 0.95. Diana Shipping has a 1-year low of $2.79 and a 1-year high of $6.36.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 16.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. Diana Shipping’s dividend payout ratio is currently 126.99%.

Diana Shipping, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of shipping transportation services through the ownership and operation of dry bulk vessels. Its vessels are being employed primarily on medium to long-term time charters and transport a range of dry bulk cargoes, including such commodities as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials along worldwide shipping routes.

