DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.44 Per Share

Posted by on Mar 11th, 2022

Wall Street analysts forecast that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) will post earnings of $2.44 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for DICK’S Sporting Goods’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $3.49 and the lowest is $1.85. DICK’S Sporting Goods posted earnings per share of $3.79 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 35.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 25th.

On average, analysts expect that DICK’S Sporting Goods will report full year earnings of $11.48 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.03 to $13.10. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $12.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.26 to $14.73. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow DICK’S Sporting Goods.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 60.28%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.43 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on DKS shares. Cowen increased their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $161.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Gordon Haskett cut shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.56.

In other news, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 800 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.28, for a total value of $91,424.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Navdeep Gupta sold 18,947 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.15, for a total transaction of $2,030,171.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,447 shares of company stock worth $2,660,027. Insiders own 30.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DKS. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 18.4% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,318,344 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $277,668,000 after purchasing an additional 360,476 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,171,797 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $260,155,000 after purchasing an additional 17,713 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,554,136 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $186,139,000 after purchasing an additional 186,174 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,431,090 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $52,679,000 after acquiring an additional 350,515 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,088,733 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $125,197,000 after acquiring an additional 158,201 shares during the period. 92.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock traded down $2.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $107.62. 1,399,829 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,940,955. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 1 year low of $72.13 and a 1 year high of $147.39. The firm has a market cap of $9.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $110.26 and its 200 day moving average is $119.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be issued a $0.488 dividend. This is an increase from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is 12.61%.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile (Get Rating)

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retail of an extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories through a blend of associates, in-store services, and unique specialty shop-in-shops. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DICK’S Sporting Goods (DKS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for DICK'S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS)

Receive News & Ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.