DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.44 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) will post earnings of $2.44 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for DICK’S Sporting Goods’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $3.49 and the lowest is $1.85. DICK’S Sporting Goods posted earnings per share of $3.79 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 35.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 25th.

On average, analysts expect that DICK’S Sporting Goods will report full year earnings of $11.48 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.03 to $13.10. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $12.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.26 to $14.73. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow DICK’S Sporting Goods.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 60.28%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.43 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on DKS shares. Cowen increased their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $161.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Gordon Haskett cut shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.56.

In other news, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 800 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.28, for a total value of $91,424.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Navdeep Gupta sold 18,947 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.15, for a total transaction of $2,030,171.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,447 shares of company stock worth $2,660,027. Insiders own 30.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DKS. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 18.4% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,318,344 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $277,668,000 after purchasing an additional 360,476 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,171,797 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $260,155,000 after purchasing an additional 17,713 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,554,136 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $186,139,000 after purchasing an additional 186,174 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,431,090 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $52,679,000 after acquiring an additional 350,515 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,088,733 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $125,197,000 after acquiring an additional 158,201 shares during the period. 92.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock traded down $2.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $107.62. 1,399,829 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,940,955. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 1 year low of $72.13 and a 1 year high of $147.39. The firm has a market cap of $9.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $110.26 and its 200 day moving average is $119.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be issued a $0.488 dividend. This is an increase from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is 12.61%.

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retail of an extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories through a blend of associates, in-store services, and unique specialty shop-in-shops. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

