DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Price Target Cut to $147.00

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at Barclays from $156.00 to $147.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the sporting goods retailer’s stock. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 33.71% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com cut shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research report on Friday, November 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.56.

NYSE:DKS opened at $109.94 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $110.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $9.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.70. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a twelve month low of $70.83 and a twelve month high of $147.39.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $0.10. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 60.28%. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.43 earnings per share. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that DICK’S Sporting Goods will post 12.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Navdeep Gupta sold 18,947 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.15, for a total transaction of $2,030,171.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.28, for a total transaction of $91,424.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,447 shares of company stock valued at $2,660,027 in the last quarter. 30.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DKS. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.06% of the company’s stock.

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retail of an extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories through a blend of associates, in-store services, and unique specialty shop-in-shops. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

