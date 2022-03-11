DiDi Global (NYSE:DIDI) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $2.91

DiDi Global Inc. (NYSE:DIDI – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as 2.91 and last traded at 2.97, with a volume of 36918 shares. The stock had previously closed at 3.38.

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of DiDi Global in a report on Monday, February 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.20 price objective for the company.

Get DiDi Global alerts:

The firm’s fifty day moving average is 4.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is 6.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.90.

DiDi Global (NYSE:DIDI – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 28th. The ride-hailing company reported -6.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of -0.17 by -6.31. The company had revenue of 7.46 billion for the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Davis Selected Advisers lifted its holdings in DiDi Global by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 47,520,152 shares of the ride-hailing company’s stock valued at $354,037,000 after acquiring an additional 4,070,604 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in DiDi Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $717,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in DiDi Global by 83.2% in the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 61,560 shares of the ride-hailing company’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 27,951 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in DiDi Global during the third quarter valued at about $264,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in DiDi Global by 233.2% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,665 shares of the ride-hailing company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 3,965 shares in the last quarter. 7.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About DiDi Global (NYSE:DIDI)

DiDi Global Inc, a mobility technology platform, provides ride hailing and other services in the People's Republic of China, Brazil, Mexico, and internationally. It offers ride hailing, taxi hailing, chauffeur, hitch, and other forms of shared mobility services, as well as enterprise business ride solutions; auto solutions comprising leasing, refueling, and maintenance and repair services; electric vehicle leasing services; bike and e-bike sharing, intra-city freight, food delivery, and financial services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DiDi Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DiDi Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.