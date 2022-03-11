Digimarc Co. (NASDAQ:DMRC) Director Alicia Syrett Buys 2,500 Shares

Digimarc Co. (NASDAQ:DMRC – Get Rating) Director Alicia Syrett purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.53 per share, for a total transaction of $56,325.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Digimarc stock opened at $26.33 on Friday. Digimarc Co. has a 12-month low of $21.50 and a 12-month high of $53.74. The company has a market capitalization of $445.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.48 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.96.

Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The information technology services provider reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.01. Digimarc had a negative net margin of 131.07% and a negative return on equity of 48.11%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Altai Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Digimarc by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. Altai Capital Management L.P. now owns 921,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,719,000 after acquiring an additional 175,639 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Digimarc by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 229,605 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,691,000 after acquiring an additional 19,163 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Digimarc by 566.3% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 310,812 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $10,704,000 after acquiring an additional 264,163 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Digimarc by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 786,451 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $26,346,000 after buying an additional 38,096 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Digimarc in the 3rd quarter valued at about $16,038,000. 48.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Digimarc Company Profile (Get Rating)

Digimarc Corp. engages in the provision of media identification and management solutions. It develops solutions, licenses intellectual property, and provides development services. The company also connects print, audio, and packaging to brand-defined online content, protects, identifies, and tracks digital files, and confirms content and objects are genuine, unaltered, and from an authorized source.

