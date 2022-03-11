Digimarc Co. (NASDAQ:DMRC) Director Alicia Syrett Buys 2,500 Shares

Digimarc Co. (NASDAQ:DMRC – Get Rating) Director Alicia Syrett purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.53 per share, for a total transaction of $56,325.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Digimarc stock opened at $26.33 on Friday. Digimarc Co. has a 12-month low of $21.50 and a 12-month high of $53.74. The company has a market capitalization of $445.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.48 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.96.
Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The information technology services provider reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.01. Digimarc had a negative net margin of 131.07% and a negative return on equity of 48.11%.
Digimarc Company Profile (Get Rating)
Digimarc Corp. engages in the provision of media identification and management solutions. It develops solutions, licenses intellectual property, and provides development services. The company also connects print, audio, and packaging to brand-defined online content, protects, identifies, and tracks digital files, and confirms content and objects are genuine, unaltered, and from an authorized source.
