Digital Media Solutions (NYSE:DMS) versus International Monetary Systems (OTCMKTS:ITNM) Head-To-Head Contrast

Digital Media Solutions (NYSE:DMS – Get Rating) and International Monetary Systems (OTCMKTS:ITNM – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Digital Media Solutions and International Monetary Systems, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Digital Media Solutions 0 0 2 0 3.00 International Monetary Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A

Digital Media Solutions currently has a consensus target price of $13.25, indicating a potential upside of 328.80%. Given Digital Media Solutions’ higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Digital Media Solutions is more favorable than International Monetary Systems.

Volatility and Risk

Digital Media Solutions has a beta of 1.18, indicating that its stock price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, International Monetary Systems has a beta of 0.07, indicating that its stock price is 93% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Digital Media Solutions and International Monetary Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Digital Media Solutions 1.00% -11.84% 3.39% International Monetary Systems N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

2.7% of Digital Media Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. 87.7% of Digital Media Solutions shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 71.3% of International Monetary Systems shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Digital Media Solutions and International Monetary Systems’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Digital Media Solutions $333.38 million 0.57 -$8.70 million $0.10 30.90 International Monetary Systems N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

International Monetary Systems has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Digital Media Solutions.

Summary

Digital Media Solutions beats International Monetary Systems on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Digital Media Solutions Company Profile (Get Rating)

Digital Media Solutions, Inc. is a marketing technology company, which engages in the provision of performance-driven brand and marketplace solutions to connect, consumers and advertisers. It operates through the following segments: Brand Direct, Marketplace, and Other. The Brand Direct segment comprises fees from the charge collected to customer when the company advertise directly for them under their brand name. The Marketplace segment include fees charge to customer from advertising their business under company’s brand name. The Other segment provides management of digital media services on behalf of customers as well as SaaS. The company was founded by Joseph L. Marinucci, Fernando Borghese, Luis A. Ruelas, Matt Goodman, and David Shteif in 2012 and is headquartered in Clearwater, FL.

International Monetary Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)

International Monetary Systems Ltd. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the management and operation of a barter trade exchange. It offers electronic mail promotions, monthly statements, 24-hour authorization service and internet trading. The company was founded in July 1985 and is headquartered in New Berlin, WI.

