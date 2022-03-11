Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Boosts Holdings in Five Point Holdings, LLC (NYSE:FPH)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Five Point Holdings, LLC (NYSE:FPH – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 406,140 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,832 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.27% of Five Point worth $3,180,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Five Point by 13.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 200,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,623,000 after buying an additional 23,872 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Five Point in the second quarter worth $130,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Five Point by 26.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 31,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 6,681 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Five Point by 69.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 42,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 17,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Five Point by 162.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 111,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $903,000 after buying an additional 69,178 shares during the last quarter. 37.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Five Point from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd.

NYSE FPH opened at $6.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $915.46 million, a P/E ratio of -27.86 and a beta of 1.37. Five Point Holdings, LLC has a 12-month low of $5.26 and a 12-month high of $8.93. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.75.

Five Point Holdings LLC engages in the development and design of mixed-use, master-planned communities that combine residential, commercial, retail, educational, and recreational elements with public amenities. It operates through the following segments: Valencia, San Francisco, Great Park, and Commercial.

