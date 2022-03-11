Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Increases Holdings in NI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NODK)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of NI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NODK – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 175,244 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,341 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.83% of NI worth $3,078,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in NI by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 89,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,700,000 after buying an additional 3,208 shares during the last quarter. M3F Inc. raised its stake in NI by 35.9% during the 3rd quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 288,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,063,000 after buying an additional 76,105 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in NI during the 3rd quarter valued at $238,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of NI by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of NI by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 20,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 3,060 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.26% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NODK opened at $17.45 on Friday. NI Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $17.32 and a one year high of $21.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $370.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 0.36. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.68.

Separately, TheStreet lowered NI from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th.

NI Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of insurance products and services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Private Passenger Auto Insurance, Non-Standard Auto Insurance, Home and Farm Insurance, Crop Insurance, Commercial Insurance, and All Other. The Private Passenger Auto Insurance segment offers protection against liability for bodily injury, property damage arising from automobile accidents, and protection against loss from damage to automobiles owned by the insured.

